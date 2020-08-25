Finance minister says too early to say whether 4th extra budget is needed
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday it is too early to say whether a fourth extra budget is needed, as the nation battles to contain a resurgence of the new coronavirus.
Asked by a lawmaker about whether the government should draw up a fourth extra budget to help support low-income people hit by the resurgence, Hong replied, "At this stage, it is so impetuous to judge that a fourth extra budget is necessary."
Hong told lawmakers that the government is still in the process of implementing the third extra budget.
An emergency fund worth 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion) is also being given to help people who lost jobs amid the pandemic, Hong said.
South Korea reported 280 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the nation's total caseload to 17,945. It marked the 12th consecutive day of triple-digit increases as health authorities warned that the nation is on the brink of "massive outbreaks nationwide."
In July, the National Assembly passed the third extra budget worth 35.1 trillion won to mitigate the economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The South Korean economy contracted 3.3 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, the slowest on-quarter growth since the first quarter of 1998, when it contracted 6.8 percent.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has recently predicted South Korea's economy will contract 0.8 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large