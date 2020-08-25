NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense minister said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, seems to be in control of a key Workers' Party unit, as she is apparently in charge of South Korea and U.S. affairs.
Keen attention is being paid to the role and authority of Kim, whose official title is first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee.
Asked by a lawmaker during a National Assembly session if she has a substantial grip on the Organization and Guidance Department of the committee, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said he thinks so.
But Kim Jong-un is believed to maintain his sole control of the party, the regime and the military, while he has delegated some "roles and responsibilities" to his aides, the minister said.
On a view that Kim's sister oversees Pyongyang's strategy on Seoul and Washington, the minister said, "It appears to be true, as she expressed so."
Jeong said there's no unusual activity by North Korea in connection with the possibility of a provocative move.
On a question about whether taking a military measure is an option to counter the North's possible provocation, he replied yes.
"No matter what the situation is, (the military) will do its best to protect the security of the Republic of Korea, the lives and property of the people," he added, using the formal name of South Korea.
During a separate parliamentary committee meeting, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, said North Korea is known to be suffering the triple troubles of sanctions, COVID-19 and flood damages.
He predicted that North Korea's worsening economic situation will serve as a "foundation" for its push for "new changes."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large