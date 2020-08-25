Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense minister said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, seems to be in control of a key Workers' Party unit, as she is apparently in charge of South Korea and U.S. affairs.
Keen attention is being paid to the role and authority of Kim, whose official title is first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee.
----------------
(News Focus) Calls grow for strongest anti-virus measures amid nationwide pandemic fears
SEOUL -- The rapid spread of the new coronavirus across South Korea and the increasing number of cases with unknown infection routes are raising the need to increase the country's anti-virus curbs to the highest.
Over the past 12 days, a whopping 3,175 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed here, with infections reported in all of the nation's 17 provinces and municipalities, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Finance minister says too early to say whether 4th extra budget is needed
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday it is too early to say whether a fourth extra budget is needed, as the nation battles to contain a resurgence of the new coronavirus.
Asked by a lawmaker about whether the government should draw up a fourth extra budget to help support low-income people hit by the resurgence, Hong replied, "At this stage, it is so impetuous to judge that a fourth extra budget is necessary."
----------------
(LEAD) Political debate brewing over second round of emergency handouts
SEOUL -- As South Korea is on the cusp of a potential second wave of mass new coronavirus infections, a debate is brewing over whether and to whom the government needs to provide a second round of emergency handouts.
After the country doled out its first COVID-19 response handouts in May, the need for another round of emergency financial support has been floated since mid-August following a recent surge in virus transmissions nationwide, especially in Seoul and its surrounding cities.
----------------
Prosecution vows maximum penalty against quarantine violators
SEOUL -- South Korea's top prosecution office said Tuesday it has ordered prosecutors nationwide to seek the severest possible penalty for coronavirus quarantine violators amid growing fears of a new wave of the pandemic.
According to the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), all prosecution offices across the country have been instructed to demand the maximum sentence allowed by law during court trials against anyone caught disrupting quarantine authorities' efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.
----------------
Coronavirus resurgence raises specter of big-firm shutdowns
SEOUL -- A recent resurgence of coronavirus infections at home and abroad has sparked concern over possible factory shutdowns by major South Korean companies, industry sources said Tuesday.
Several large enterprises were forced to shutter domestic and overseas plants in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic between February and April.
Electronics giant LG Electronics Inc. is one of the latest victims. According to the sources, LG Electronics recently shut down its plant in western Indonesia after 200 workers were infected with the novel coronavirus.
----------------
No mask, no ride in Seoul taxis as virus spreads
SEOUL -- Passengers without face masks will not be allowed in taxis in Seoul, the government announced Tuesday, as part of measures aimed at increasing safety in the greater Seoul area amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
"Seoul plans to tighten quarantine measures at public transportation and logistics facilities," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said in a daily press briefing.
----------------
14 new coronavirus cases confirmed at Suncheon fitness center, stirring concerns about cluster infection
SUNCHEON, South Korea -- Fourteen new coronavirus cases linked to a fitness center in the southwestern city of Suncheon were confirmed Tuesday, three days after a member was found to have contracted the disease, health officials said.
The outbreak at Cheongam Fitness and Spa, with more than 340 members, sparked concerns about a possible cluster infection, as South Korea is struggling with new spikes in COVID-19 cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the day reported 280 new cases across the country, raising the total caseload to 17,945.
-
-
