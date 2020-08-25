Victim advocate disappointed with FM's apology over New Zealand sexual misconduct case
AUCKLAND, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A New Zealand advocate for sexual assault victims has expressed disappointment towards the South Korean foreign minister's recent apology over sexual abuse allegations against a Korean diplomat in the Oceanian country, according to a news report Tuesday.
A former New Zealand employee at South Korea's Embassy in Wellington has accused a senior South Korean diplomat of groping his body on three occasions in 2017, a case that has drawn attention after the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the issue in last month's phone talks with President Moon Jae-in.
On Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in a meeting with senior officials made an apology over the case. According to the minister's office, Kang stated that the case has been "a diplomatic burden" for the government and apologized "for causing concern to the public."
Louise Nicholas, a New Zealand advocate for victims of sexual assault, however, expressed frustration with Kang's apology for it not addressing the victim himself.
"He's quite distraught over (the apology) and I don't blame him at all," Nicholas, who has been supporting the victim, said in an interview with New Zealand broadcaster Newshub.
Nicholas added, "There's no apology or anything for him, and that's gut wrenching."
The senior South Korean diplomat in question was moved to a new post in the Philippines in 2018 and was disciplined with a reduction in salary for a month over the case. He was recently recalled home after the case resurfaced.
Kang has stressed that the ministry will apply stricter standards for sexual misconduct cases in the future, regardless of the time of the occurrence, and ordered the bolstering of related regulations and education.
Last week, the foreign ministry said it is considering resuming arbitration to settle the sexual abuse case after recently receiving a request from the complainant.
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(LEAD) Spike in church infections grips greater Seoul, gov't warns of stern response
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
4
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large