N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting to discuss antivirus typhoon preparation
All News 06:24 August 26, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a key party meeting and discussed measures to ward off the coronavirus and minimize damage from an approaching powerful typhoon, state media reported Wednesday.
The enlarged politburo meeting of the Workers' Party held on Tuesday came as North Korea is struggling to cope with the fallout from its prolonged anti-epidemic campaign and staying on high alert against Typhoon Bavi, expected to put the North under its influence later this week.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
Most Saved
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
4
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large
-
5
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says