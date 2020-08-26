Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

August 26, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/27 Sunny 80

Incheon 33/27 Sunny 80

Suwon 33/26 Sunny 80

Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 80

Daejeon 34/26 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 80

Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 80

Gwangju 30/26 Rain 80

Jeju 31/27 Rain 90

Daegu 34/26 Rain 90

Busan 31/27 Rain 80

