Hyundai teases upgraded Kona SUV ahead of launch
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser for the upgraded Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch in October.
The face-lifted Kona subcompact SUV comes three years after Hyundai introduced the first-generation model in June 2017, the company said in a statement.
Prices and other details about the upgraded Kona will be released later, the statement said.
Hyundai said it will also launch the Kona N Line model in the domestic market in October.
The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.
Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.
Hyundai plans to add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
4
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large
-
5
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon