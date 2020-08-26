Population mobility rises 3.4 pct in July on easing of social distancing rules
SEJONG, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who changed residences to a different region rose in July, data showed Wednesday, as the nation had eased social distancing rules over the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of people who changed their residences increased 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier to 583,000, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those who change residences for every 100 people -- rose 0.5 percentage point to 13.4 percent.
An apparent stabilization of the outbreak prompted the government to relax social distancing rules in mid-April, but health authorities raised distancing rules to Level 2 this month amid a grim sign that the virus might have entered a national epidemic.
Since earlier this month, a jump in infections in Seoul and its neighboring area has shown signs of spreading nationwide.
Beginning Wednesday, schools in the greater Seoul area returned to online learning to protect students and slow down the spread of the virus.
