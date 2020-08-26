Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Wia wins US$100 mln naval weapons systems deal

All News 09:36 August 26, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia Corp., an automotive engine unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has received a US$100 million naval weapons systems deal from the United States.

Hyundai Wia will supply naval weapons systems to BAE Systems Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of British defense, security, and aerospace company BAE Systems plc, for 10 years from 2022, the company said in a statement.

The Korean-made naval weapons systems will be installed in U.S. warships, it said.

Hyundai Motor Co. owns a 25.35 percent stake in Hyundai Wia, with Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun holding 13.44 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Wia shows a naval weapons system in a warship. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

