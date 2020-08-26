Hyundai Wia wins US$100 mln naval weapons systems deal
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia Corp., an automotive engine unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has received a US$100 million naval weapons systems deal from the United States.
Hyundai Wia will supply naval weapons systems to BAE Systems Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of British defense, security, and aerospace company BAE Systems plc, for 10 years from 2022, the company said in a statement.
The Korean-made naval weapons systems will be installed in U.S. warships, it said.
Hyundai Motor Co. owns a 25.35 percent stake in Hyundai Wia, with Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun holding 13.44 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
