Samsung most preferred smartphone brand for future purchases in Britain: report
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is the most preferred brand for future smartphone purchases in Britain, a report showed Wednesday, boding well for the world's leading smartphone manufacturer's effort to expand its presence in Europe.
Samsung was the top choice brand by British consumers for their future smartphone purchases, according to a Consumer Lens survey released by market researcher Counterpoint Research, after 82 percent of respondents picked the South Korean brand.
Samsung was followed by U.S. tech juggernaut Apple Inc. and China's Huawei Technologies Co, the survey showed.
"Samsung took the lead with its latest stock-keeping units and continuous promotion, whereas prospective iPhone buyers are mostly waiting for its first 5G device," said Counterpoint Research senior analyst Pavel Naiya. "Battery life, price and build quality are the three most influencing factors for future purchases."
Samsung is trying to catch up to Apple in Britain. As of the first quarter, Apple dominated the British smartphone market with a 50 percent share, while that of Samsung only reached 24 percent, Counterpoint Research data showed.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
Schools in greater Seoul area ordered to shift to online until Sept. 11 amid virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
4
New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day; church-linked, untraceable cases still at large
-
5
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon