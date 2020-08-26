Imported commercial car sales dip 25 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 25 percent last month from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Wednesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 289 units in July from 383 a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
"Demand for commercial vehicles has been on the decline since last year amid an economic slowdown. This year, the new coronavirus outbreak is also weighing on consumer sentiment," a KAIDA official said.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.
From January to July, overall sales fell 19 percent to 2,390 from 2,952 in the year-ago period, KAIDA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
3
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day, high alert over nationwide pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming