Banks' bad loans fall in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks edged down in the second quarter from three months earlier, due to a decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Wednesday.
Nonperforming loans came to 15 trillion won (US$12.6 billion) at the end of June, down 900 billion won from the end of March, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.
Overdue corporate loans reached 12.8 trillion won at the end of June, compared with 13.7 trillion won from a quarter earlier, the data showed.
Nonperforming loans by households remained unchanged at 2 trillion won at the end of June, it showed.
The FSS said the ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.71 percent at the end of June, down 0.06 percentage point from a quarter earlier.
