Army reserve soldier in Seoul tests positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- An Army reserve soldier who works at a community center in Seoul tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus patients among military members to 95, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The private first class, who serves as a full-time reserve service member, appears to have been infected after dining with a confirmed civilian patient last Friday in violation of a no-movement order that the ministry issued for all service members out of virus concerns.
Officials said they will review whether to launch a probe after his recovery.
The solider commutes to the office from his home without having to live in military barracks.
"He tested positive yesterday, and three of his colleagues who came into contact with him also underwent virus tests and are awaiting results," the ministry said in a statement.
Currently, 1,055 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 3,809 people under stricter anti-virus schemes of its own as a preventive step.
The number of COVID-19 infections has been on the rise nationwide at an alarming rate since mid-August. On Wednesday, South Korea reported 320 more cases, mostly in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
2
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
3
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day, high alert over nationwide pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming