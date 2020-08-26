N. Korea's trade with China in July shrinks over 20 pct. amid border closure
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China dropped over 20 percent on-month in July, Chinese customs data showed Wednesday, apparently affected by Pyongyang's border closure to ward off the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to the data, North Korea's trade with neighboring China -- the combined amount of imports and exports -- came to US$73.84 million last month, down 24 percent from $96.8 million a month earlier.
The decline is attributable to North Korea's border closure put in place since late January to prevent the flow of the coronavirus from China, its biggest trade partner and benefactor.
July's decline came after a slight recovery in trade in the previous three months. The trade volume had been on the rise from $18.64 million in March to $96.8 million in June.
During the January-July period, cumulative trade between the two countries stood at some $484.5 million, sharply down from $1.4 billion a year earlier, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
