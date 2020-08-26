Seoul stocks undo gains late Wed. morning on rising COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares erased earlier gains late Wednesday morning, as the country's increasing COVID-19 cases weakened investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.72 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,355.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fell as South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases bounced back to over 300, sparking concerns of a lockdown.
Health authorities said they would have to raise the social distancing scheme to the highest Level Three from the current Level Two if the numbers do not flatten this week.
Under Level Three, gatherings with 10 or more people are banned, and restrictions are imposed on schools, cafes, movie theaters and wedding halls.
Large caps on the main bourse traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.89 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.43 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.49 percent, but Celltrion advanced 1.96 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 2.38 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.56 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, rose 0.9 percent, but top steelmaker POSCO retreated 3.74 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 2.31 percent, with its rival Kakao up 1.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
