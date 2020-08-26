No. of elderly virus patients spikes in greater Seoul area
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The number of coronavirus patients aged 60 or older accounted for nearly 40 percent of the total cases identified in the Seoul metropolitan area in the past two weeks, officials said Wednesday, raising concerns over a further spike in the number of critical patients.
South Korea reported 320 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections, coupled with rising cases tied to churches, continued to build up. The nation's total caseload stood at 18,265.
With the virus spread showing few signs of letting up, the number of patients in critical condition soared to 43, compared to nine tallied on Aug. 18.
If the spread is not curbed at this point, the number could soar to as high as 130 next week, officials said.
South Korea's new coronavirus cases have been in the triple digits since Aug. 14, with a whopping 3,395 new cases reported across the nation over the past 13 days. They were mostly traced to a conservative church in northern Seoul and an anti-government march in the capital on Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
Health authorities have been scrambling to secure more hospital beds amid mounting concerns over a possible hospital bed shortage, which could put the country's entire medical system in crisis and hamper treatment for non-COVID-19 patients.
In the metropolitan region, the bed utilization rate for coronavirus patients stood at 75 percent Wednesday, up from 66 percent recorded the previous day.
In Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital, hospitals for virus patients were nearly full with 96.6 percent of beds being occupied as of midnight. The province reported 92 new cases on the day.
"Through active compensation and incentives, we will encourage university and general hospitals in the metropolitan region to take part in providing beds for critical patients," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said during a press briefing.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported two more fatalities, raising the death toll to 312.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming
-
4
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
5
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon