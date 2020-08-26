Moon calls for strong response to medical doctors' strike
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday instructed the government to deal "strongly" with an ongoing strike by medical doctors nationwide, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He called for "principled law enforcement" to handle the problem in tandem with continued efforts to persuade them via dialogue to return to work, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president's message came after members of the Korea Medical Association went on strike earlier in the day in protest against the government's plans for the expansion of admissions of medical schools and other reform steps aimed at improving public health services.
Their collective action came as the country is struggling to battle a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Moon told the government to make sure that "there's no vacuum in medical services by effectively operating the emergency medical care system," Kang said.
