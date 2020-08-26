KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,630 UP 110
Nongshim 359,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 16,200 UP 50
L&L 10,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,350 DN 650
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,950 UP 700
LOTTE 30,250 DN 450
SGBC 28,100 DN 350
Shinsegae 204,500 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,700 UP 1,000
Hyosung 67,100 DN 600
LG Corp. 88,100 UP 300
LotteFood 310,500 DN 5,500
KCC 142,000 DN 3,000
KISWire 14,550 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 5,180 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 186,000 DN 8,500
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 50
Daesang 28,150 DN 150
SBC 9,840 DN 160
SKNetworks 5,140 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 400
SK hynix 78,800 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 480,000 DN 5,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,950 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,150 DN 2,400
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,950 DN 650
Kogas 24,400 DN 200
Hanwha 26,500 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 99,100 DN 700
DB HiTek 35,550 DN 550
CJ 83,400 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 40,000 UP 950
LGInt 14,750 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,430 DN 240
AmoreG 53,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 167,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 666,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,720 DN 60
