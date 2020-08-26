KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 18,000 DN 200
BukwangPharm 37,900 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,600 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 30,700 DN 700
HITEJINRO 37,900 DN 1,100
Yuhan 66,700 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 42,200 DN 900
DaelimInd 80,800 DN 600
KiaMtr 43,200 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16350 DN1250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,310 DN 150
POSCO 193,000 DN 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 61,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,750 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,165 DN 35
Binggrae 58,000 0
DB INSURANCE 44,950 DN 750
SamsungElec 56,400 0
NHIS 9,240 DN 150
GCH Corp 27,150 DN 450
LS 41,300 UP 100
GC Corp 274,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 25,150 DN 450
LotteChilsung 93,900 DN 1,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 456,500 UP 12,500
KPIC 114,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,560 DN 130
SKC 97,000 UP 2,200
SK Discovery 70,800 DN 2,100
GS Retail 32,250 DN 750
F&F 97,800 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 3,320 DN 70
Ottogi 591,000 DN 7,000
HtlShilla 70,900 DN 700
Hanmi Science 60,000 DN 1,700
