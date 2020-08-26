Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

August 26, 2020

SamsungElecMech 128,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 100,000 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 20,650 UP 950
KSOE 89,100 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,800 DN 550
OCI 68,700 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 54,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 404,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 20
SYC 70,000 0
IlyangPharm 79,100 UP 200
Hanchem 155,000 UP 1,000
DWS 21,650 DN 100
UNID 47,500 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 31,450 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 44,000 UP 800
S-Oil 58,600 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 149,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 DN 2,000
HMM 5,580 DN 120
HYUNDAI WIA 42,100 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 103,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 223,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,300 0
S-1 92,300 DN 2,600
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 250
SKTelecom 248,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 56,200 DN 800
HyundaiElev 41,900 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,150 DN 200
Hanon Systems 13,200 UP 150
SK 218,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 3,980 0
GKL 12,150 DN 250
Handsome 31,100 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 4,405 UP 290
COWAY 84,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,200 DN 600
IBK 8,350 DN 70
SamsungSecu 31,300 DN 150
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
