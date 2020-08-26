SamsungElecMech 128,000 DN 2,500

Hanssem 100,000 UP 2,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 20,650 UP 950

KSOE 89,100 DN 1,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,800 DN 550

OCI 68,700 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 54,500 UP 1,000

KorZinc 404,000 DN 6,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 20

SYC 70,000 0

IlyangPharm 79,100 UP 200

Hanchem 155,000 UP 1,000

DWS 21,650 DN 100

UNID 47,500 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 31,450 DN 350

IS DONGSEO 44,000 UP 800

S-Oil 58,600 DN 1,100

LG Innotek 149,500 DN 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 DN 2,000

HMM 5,580 DN 120

HYUNDAI WIA 42,100 UP 650

KumhoPetrochem 103,000 DN 2,500

Mobis 223,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,300 0

S-1 92,300 DN 2,600

KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 250

SKTelecom 248,500 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 56,200 DN 800

HyundaiElev 41,900 DN 700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,150 DN 200

Hanon Systems 13,200 UP 150

SK 218,500 DN 3,500

DAEKYO 3,980 0

GKL 12,150 DN 250

Handsome 31,100 DN 500

Asiana Airlines 4,405 UP 290

COWAY 84,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 77,200 DN 600

IBK 8,350 DN 70

SamsungSecu 31,300 DN 150

(MORE)