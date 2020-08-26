KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 20,450 DN 550
NamhaeChem 8,460 UP 50
DONGSUH 24,050 DN 250
BGF 4,090 DN 60
SamsungEng 11,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,525 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 17,400 DN 300
KT 24,000 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,200 DN 1,100
KT&G 85,400 0
DHICO 10,000 DN 150
LG Display 15,350 UP 200
Kangwonland 21,000 DN 350
NAVER 334,000 UP 9,000
Kakao 392,000 UP 11,000
NCsoft 818,000 DN 8,000
DSME 22,950 DN 50
DSINFRA 7,770 DN 130
DWEC 3,130 DN 80
Donga ST 94,100 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 0
DongwonF&B 178,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,600 DN 200
LGH&H 1,517,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 757,000 UP 44,000
KEPCO E&C 16,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,900 DN 1,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,800 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,250 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 87,900 DN 2,400
Celltrion 310,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 18,900 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,600 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
