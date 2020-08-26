KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 62,700 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 30,850 0
GS 33,200 0
CJ CGV 21,900 UP 250
LIG Nex1 32,900 DN 800
Fila Holdings 36,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 129,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,570 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 173,000 DN 5,000
LF 13,150 DN 50
FOOSUNG 7,890 DN 150
SK Innovation 164,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,550 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 37,100 DN 850
Hansae 14,900 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 58,300 DN 200
Youngone Corp 28,650 DN 1,200
KOLON IND 32,350 DN 700
HanmiPharm 317,000 UP 10,000
BNK Financial Group 5,300 UP 10
emart 118,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY302 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 DN 950
HANJINKAL 75,000 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 72,000 DN 600
CUCKOO 94,100 UP 300
COSMAX 105,500 DN 2,500
MANDO 29,850 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 54,400 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 27,200 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,250 DN 350
Netmarble 150,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236500 DN5500
ORION 144,000 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 124,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 414,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 21,900 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,800 DN 10
