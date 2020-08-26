Singapore to require travelers from S. Korea to undergo 14-day quarantine at designated facilities
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Singapore will require travelers from South Korea to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities, instead of their private places, starting this weekend, its health ministry said Wednesday, citing the resurgence in new coronavirus cases here.
The ministry said that starting Saturday, those with a history of travel, including transits, to South Korea within the last two weeks, must undergo the quarantine at the state facilities -- a policy change from its earlier requirement for the quarantine at travelers' own places.
"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," the Singapore ministry said in a press release.
"We must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to control the spread of the virus," it added.
On Wednesday, South Korea's health authorities reported 320 new COVID-19 cases, as the country seeks to curb local transmissions traced to weekend church services and other cluster infections.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming
-
3
(LEAD) NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
-
4
(LEAD) Jeju coming under direct influence of year's most powerful typhoon
-
5
(3rd LD) Powerful Typhoon Bavi on path toward S. Korea, affecting Jeju Tuesday