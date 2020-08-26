Appellate court upholds suspended jail terms for former chiefs of MBC for labor abuses
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Wednesday upheld suspended prison sentences for two former presidents of the broadcaster MBC for discriminating against unionized reporters and producers.
The Seoul High Court sentenced Ahn Kwang-han to one year in prison, suspended for two years, and Kim Jang-kyom to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of violating the labor union law.
The court also maintained suspended jail terms for two former vice presidents on the same charges.
Ahn headed the broadcaster from 2014-2017, and his successor Kim was fired in November 2017 by the company's board.
They were charged with discriminating against news reporters and program directors critical of the conservative Park Geun-hye administration with unfair personnel moves.
Kim was found to have sent nine unionized journalists to teams unrelated to reporting on March 10, 2017. Ahn was also accused of unfairly transferring 37 union members nine times from 2014-17.
They were also charged with pressuring editors to quit the labor union and blocking promotions of union members.
The defendants argued the acts were part of efforts to overcome management crises faced by the broadcaster and induce a new change to its organization. The court dismissed their arguments.
"A media organization which should function as a watchdog of society neglected the basic principles of labor-management relations and unfairly intervened in labor union activities," the court said.
The accused also inflicted grave mental pain on the victims by damaging their careers, it added.
