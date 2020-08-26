S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 26, 2020
All News 16:30 August 26, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.677 0.672 +0.5
3-year TB 0.835 0.825 +1.0
10-year TB 1.404 1.387 +1.7
2-year MSB 0.769 0.757 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.197 2.188 +0.9
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
