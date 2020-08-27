(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 27)
Shortage of hospital beds
Measures needed to avoid worst-case scenario
The rapid spread of COVID-19 is showing no signs of abating, with infections spreading across the nation. It is worrisome that only seven beds are available for patients in critical condition in Seoul and the metropolitan area.
The National Medical Center (NMC), now in charge of management of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, has warned of a looming shortage of hospital beds. This warning stokes concerns about a possible collapse of the healthcare system as new COVID-19 daily infections have been in the triple digits for nearly two weeks
"The number of patients to be hospitalized will likely peak at around Aug. 30, given a five-day period needed for treatment of patients in critical condition from the initial time of showing symptoms," an NMC official said. He said the NMC will closely cooperate with university hospitals to cope with the possible shortage of beds.
But the situation could get more serious if the number of new infections increases faster again, further aggravating the shortage of hospital beds. The number of patients needing intensive treatment tripled over the past week to reach 30 as of Wednesday. But some experts even foresee that the number will exceed 100 within a week. The government and the NMC should take bolder steps in the event of a worst-case scenario.
The new daily infections of COVID-19 reached 320 Wednesday. Though the number edged down from Sunday's 397, the country is still struggling to lower infections significantly due to a steady rise in infection clusters. The accumulated number of new infections surpassed 3,000 for the 13-day period since Aug. 14 when the triple-digit increase began.
It was the first time the daily infections registered triple digits for 10 straight days since the first wave starting from a Shincheonji Church of Jesus chapter in Daegu in March. More worrisome is that elderly citizens are more vulnerable to COVID-19. The portion of patients in their 60s and above stood at the 30 percent level, more than double the number of cases related to the church.
Elderly people show a high fatality rate as they are especially vulnerable to the virus attack. This is another reason for the authorities to hasten efforts to secure more hospital beds. In addition to medical equipment like oxygen respirators, the authorities should secure medical personnel who can take care of a growing number of patients.
Despite the dire need for medial personnel including doctors, it is regretful that the members of the Korea Medical Association (KMA) decided to go on strike as planned. Now is the time for doctors to return to work and help cope with the COVID-19 crisis.
The government also needs to show its sincerity in talking with the doctors and engage in candid dialogue to find a compromise without further worsening the situation. So far, medical personnel have earned public trust and respect in the course of tackling the pandemic. They should not lose that hard-won trust by abandoning hospitals where patients desperately wait for them.
(END)
