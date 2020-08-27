(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 27)

Kim Won-woong, president of the Heritage of Korean Independence (HKI), spoke at the National Assembly Communication Center, earlier in the week calling the founding president Syngman Rhee a "pro-Japanese figure." He did not wear a face mask, a violation of the Seoul city order that mandates masks to be worn indoors at all times. It was on the day the National Assembly announced that the podium can be used only by those approved by the House speaker. But Kim had not sought approval and therefore should not have gone on the podium. The DP would not have kept silent if a conservative figure used the podium and made a speech without wearing a mask.