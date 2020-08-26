Triathlete implicated in abuse scandal indicted for assaulting late teammate
DAEGU, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A triathlete in the center of an abuse scandal has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a late teammate.
The Daegu District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday Jang Yun-jung, captain of the triathlon team at Gyeongju City Hall, will remain in pretrial detention on charges that she repeatedly beat up late Choi Suk-hyeon.
Choi, who took her own life in late June after enduring years of physical and verbal abuse, had pointed to Jang, teammate Kim Do-hwan, head coach Kim Gyu-bong and team therapist Ahn Joo-hyeon as the main culprits.
Earlier, Kim Gyu-bong and Ahn were also indicted on assault charges. Kim Do-hwan, the only one of the four to publicly apologize to Choi and her surviving family, has been indicted without physical detention.
After Choi's death, her former teammates have stepped forward with more allegations against the four figures. The scandal prompted a parliamentary hearing, and was seen as a moment of reckoning for the South Korean sports community that has long struggled with an abusive culture.
