National Assembly to shut down Thursday after reporter tested positive for COVID-19

All News 21:42 August 26, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly will be closed Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test by a journalist who covered a ruling party meeting there earlier Wednesday.

Parliament reached the decision at an emergency COVID-19 response meeting.

A photojournalist who covered the ruling Democratic Party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day tested positive for the virus. Chairman Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon attended the meeting.

The journalist was screened because a relative with whom he dined last Saturday had been infected.

As a precaution, Lee had already gone into self-quarantine, with his staff canceling his plans for the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday.

This file photo from May 29, 2020, shows the National Aseembly's main building in Seoul. (Yonhap)


