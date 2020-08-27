Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Doctors go ahead with strike despite gov't order back to work (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't, striking doctors in 'chicken game' amid unprecedented order for them to return to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't warns striking doctors their medical licenses may be nullified (Donga llbo)
-- National Assembly to be shut down today after reporter tests positive for coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Doctors' group threatens to go on indefinite strike, as gov't orders members to return to work (Segye Times)
-- 64 coronavirus patients reported in Incheon, 33 in Gwangju, National Assembly to be closed as well (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't, Korea Medical Association clash head-on, no resolution in sight to doctors' general strike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors eventually go on strike despite deal with gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- National Assembly shut down as well (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trainee doctors talk about offering to resign en masse, Moon calls for 'strong response' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Domestic demand shock' further intensifies due to coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Doctors are ordered back to work, jail time mentioned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to inject W20tr more into 'New Deal' budget (Korea Herald)
-- Flights, ferry services halted as Bavi moves northward (Korea Times)
(END)
