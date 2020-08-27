LG to launch Velvet smartphone in Latin America
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its mass-market premium smartphone will be launched in Latin America countries starting next month.
The LG Velvet will hit the shelves in Mexico on Sept. 10 and Brazil on Sept. 17. The handset will also be available in Colombia, Peru, Chile and Panama in October, and Argentina in November.
LG said the 4G model of the smartphone will be sold in Central and South American nations.
The Velvet made its debut in South Korea in May with a price tag of 899,800 won (US$760).
So far, the company has released the smartphone in 16 countries.
LG said it plans to sell the Velvet in 30 countries by the end of this year.
The Velvet has three rear cameras that descend in order by size, evoking the image of falling raindrops. It also uses 3-D Arc Design, which makes the edges of the display and rear symmetrically curved.
The Velvet houses a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back, while sporting a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The device, which has a 6.8-inch FullVision display, packs a 4,300 mAh battery.
