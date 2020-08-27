Gov't provides further support for virus-hit airlines
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide further financial support for airlines hit by the new coronavirus outbreak on the condition that they push for self-help measures and keep their workforces, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The government hopes that the additional financial package, including tax benefits, subsidies for employment and reduction in airport usage fees, will help airlines stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the latest measures, the government will have policy lenders extend an immediate loan to financially troubled airlines and their subcontractors at airports, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The government plans to extend the financial support program so that the companies can maintain their workforces until March 2021. It will also exempt airlines, duty-free shops and other related companies at airports from paying airport usage fees until December, it said.
"The latest support programs are aimed at relieving the financial burden of the airline industry in the second half as it is expected to take some time for airlines and related businesses to recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," Vice Transport Minister Son Myoung-soo said in the statement.
In previous efforts to help airlines, the state-run Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea injected 2.9 trillion won into Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's two full-service carriers.
The two policy lenders also extended a combined 300 billion won to major low-cost carriers, such as Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co. and Air Busan Co., in loans.
Local airlines have suspended most of their flights on international routes as more than 180 countries and territories have strengthened entry restrictions amid virus fears this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it approaches Jeju
-
5
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe