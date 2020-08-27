Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

August 27, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/27 Rain 80

Incheon 29/26 Rain 80

Suwon 31/26 Rain 80

Cheongju 33/27 Rain 80

Daejeon 32/26 Rain 80

Chuncheon 32/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/25 Rain 30

Jeonju 33/27 Rain 80

Gwangju 31/26 Rain 80

Jeju 32/28 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Rain 80

Busan 30/26 Rain 80

