(3rd LD) Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 3-4; UPDATES with new figures in 6th para)
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Damage was reported in South Korea on Thursday after the season's eighth typhoon, Typhoon Bavi, swept through the country, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.
The tropical storm arrived on the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It turned into an extratropical cyclone over land some 180 kilometers east of Shenyang, China, and dissolved at 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The typhoon resulted in no deaths or injuries reported in South Korea, the central disaster management headquarters said. But five people living in the southwestern county of Yeonggwang lost their home.
The typhoon has damaged about 550 facilities across the country, including 401 public property, such as roadside trees, street lights and utility poles.
Most of the damage was reported in the southern coastal area. More than 100 facilities were destroyed, and 29 people in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, evacuated to nearby facilities on concerns over landslides, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Power disruptions were reported at more than 14,000 houses across the country, with about 98 percent of them being repaired as of 4:30 p.m. A fish farm in the coastal town of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, reported mass deaths of flatfish due to the power outage.
Flights, ferries and trains were suspended across the country.
On Wednesday, 478 flights at 11 airports were canceled, while the runway at Incheon International Airport was suspended from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Some 131 ferries operating on 98 routes were suspended, while 390 trekking routes at 14 national parks were restricted.
More than 1,400 rescue and fire workers were mobilized to fix damage and take safety measures.
Typhoon advisories that had been issued across the country have all been lifted.
But the KMA forecast showers in Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon during the day and heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in parts of South and North Gyeongsang provinces.
Some 60 flights, including 31 departing from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and 13 from Jeju International Airport, have been canceled due to a strong wind advisory, according to Korea Airports Corp.
Four international cargo flights, scheduled to depart from Incheon International Airport, have also been called off.
