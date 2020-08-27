Biz sentiment for Sept. remains weak on virus impact: survey
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment in South Korea remains weak for September due mainly to the new coronavirus' impact on major industries, a local think tank said Thursday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 83.5 for September, slightly up from the 81.6 for August, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
"Faced with growing uncertainties such as the spread of coronavirus outbreak and the U.S.-China trade dispute, companies are delaying their employment and investment plans," a KERI official said.
Policy support is badly needed for manufacturers hit hard by the pandemic to continue operations, he said.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The BSI has stayed below 100 for 28 consecutive months after reaching 100.3 in May 2018, said KERI, a research institute under the Federation of Korean Industries, South Korea's biggest business lobby.
KERI's analysis for this month gave an index of 79.8, down from 84.2 a month earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs, it said.
KERI said 357 out of the 600 companies responded to the survey, which was conducted from Aug. 13-21.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
