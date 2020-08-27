N. Korea's media report on broken trees, inundated streets as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi made landfall in North Korea, snapping trees and causing flooding and other damage, state media outlets reported Thursday.
The North's state TV station earlier aired footage of broken trees, fallen electricity poles, inundated streets, and damaged homes and facilities in towns along its western coastline bearing the brunt of the eighth typhoon of the season.
"Strong winds are blowing in Ongjin County, Kangryong County and Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province, and along the southwestern coastline," a county official told the TV station.
Typhoon Bavi touched down on the Ongjin Peninsula of South Hwanghae Province at around 5:30 a.m. North Korea expected the typhoon to make its way near Pyongyang at around 9 a.m., causing wind gusts of 15-20 meters per second in the capital.
North Korea has been vigilant as the typhoon was on its way to the Korean Peninsula amid fears that it could be stronger than Typhoon Lingling that devastated many areas of the country.
North Korea earlier said it evacuated ships along its western coastline and beefed up monitoring of key industrial facilities to minimize damage.
The typhoon couldn't come at a worse time as the country is already facing multiple challenges, including the fallout from its protracted antivirus campaign and floods caused by recent heavy downpours.
On Tuesday, leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting and discussed ways to cushion the impact from the approaching typhoon.
Kim called the efforts to "thoroughly prevent the casualties by typhoon and minimize the damage to the crops is an important work which can never be neglected even a moment for our Party."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 300, toughest virus curbs looming
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it approaches Jeju