LG partially shuts down headquarters building in Seoul over virus
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, said Thursday it has partially closed its headquarters building in Seoul over virus infections.
The East Building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, has been shuttered partially after a child at the group's in-house day care center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to LG.
The child's father, an employee of LG Chem Ltd., tested negative for COVID-19 but is currently in self-isolation.
LG said its in-house day care center will be closed for two weeks, while the third floor of the building will be shuttered until Sunday.
Following a resurgence of virus cases, LG said employees who have come into contact with virus patients are required to work from home for at least two weeks regardless of their virus test results.
LG Twin Towers is home to the group's main affiliates, including LG Chem, LG Electronics Inc. and LG Display Co.
