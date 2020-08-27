Number of paid employee jobs rises 2.3 pct in Q1 amid pandemic
SEJONG, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of jobs for wage and salary workers in South Korea increased 2.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, thanks to increased public health and social welfare jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Thursday.
South Korea's economy had 18.67 million paid worker jobs in the January-March period, up 428,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Jobs in the sector of public health and social welfare came to 2.02 million, up 8.6 percent from a year ago, with public administration jobs up 6.3 percent to 1.2 million.
Jobs in the manufacturing sector fell 2.2 percent to 4.18 million, the data showed.
The number of paid employee jobs in the manufacturing industry had been on the decline since the second quarter of 2018.
The data also showed jobs for those aged 50 or older accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total first-quarter increase. Jobs for those aged 60 and older grew by 253,000 in the quarter.
South Korea is one of the world's fastest aging societies, with the proportion of people aged 65 years or older to the entire population reaching 14.2 percent in 2018, making the country an aged society.
