Top court confirms prison sentence for Booyoung chairman over embezzlement, breach of trust
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The top court on Thursday upheld the conviction and prison sentence against the chief of Booyoung Group, a midsized conglomerate, for misappropriating tens of billions of won of company money.
The Supreme Court rejected appeals by both the prosecution and Booyoung Chairman Lee Joong-keun, confirming an appellate court's sentencing of 2 1/2 years in prison and a 100 million-won (US$84,295) fine.
Booyoung is the nation's 17th-largest business group with 23 affiliates focused on construction and real estate businesses.
Lee, 79, was indicted in February 2018 on 12 charges involving some 430 billion won worth of embezzlement, breach of trust, tax evasion, fair trade violations and other wrongdoings.
He was found to have withdrawn 24.6 billion won from group affiliates in the process of publishing his personal book and lent 4.5 billion won from company funds to his son's film production without a review of business feasibility.
The business tycoon was also charged with paying his brother-in-law's 10 billion-won fine and more than 1.9 billion won in taxes with company money.
In November 2018, a lower court sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of 100 million won, finding him guilty only of embezzlement and breach of trust, valued at 36.65 billion won and 15.69 billion won, respectively.
In January 2020, an appeals court lowered his prison term to 2 1/2 years, clearing him of some charges. It also considered that he reimbursed the companies for the damages and that his acts did not cause harm to third parties outside his family since the group is owned by Lee and his family.
Lee was arrested in February 2018 but was released on bail in July 2018. He was detained again after the appellate court upheld his conviction.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju
-
4
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it approaches Jeju