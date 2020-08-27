Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) BOK again trims growth outlook, stands pat amid growing virus fallout
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday again sharply lowered its growth outlook for the economy this year and froze its policy rate at a record low as uncertainties stemming from spiking virus cases heightened.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) trimmed its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy for the year, expecting a 1.3 percent contraction amid the deepening virus fallout.
----------------
Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high 154 as cluster infections pop up
SEOUL -- New daily coronavirus cases identified in South Korea's capital have reached a record high, data showed Thursday, raising alarm bells over additional cases spreading from cluster infections here.
The number of cases reported Wednesday totaled 154, breaking the previous high of 151 on Aug. 18, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
SEOUL-- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea spiked to a nearly six-month high of over 400 on Thursday as sporadic cluster infections across the country continued to pile up, forcing health authorities to seriously consider implementing the country's toughest antivirus curbs.
The country reported 441 new COVID-19 cases, including 434 local infections, raising the total caseload to 18,706, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Biz sentiment for Sept. remains weak on virus impact: survey
SEOUL -- Business sentiment in South Korea remains weak for September due mainly to the new coronavirus' impact on major industries, a local think tank said Thursday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 83.5 for September, slightly up from the 81.6 for August, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
----------------
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea's southern region
SEOUL -- Damage was reported in South Korea's southern region on Thursday after the season's eighth Typhoon Bavi swept through the area, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.
The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It was moving at a speed of 46 kph over land some 50 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang at 9 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to draw up new measures to support low-income people hit by virus
SEJONG -- South Korea will draw up additional measures to support low-income people who are hit by a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting with economy-related ministers amid growing worries that the resurgence could weaken the economy's recovery momentum.
