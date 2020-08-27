(LEAD) Moon condemns Seoul church for obstructing anti-coronavirus fight
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with details, photos from meeting)
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in strongly criticized a Seoul church Thursday for hampering the government's fight against the new coronavirus outbreak, saying its attitude has put relevant national efforts in jeopardy.
"Still, some churches (in South Korea) are sticking to face-to-face worship services," he said during a Cheong Wa Dae meeting with 16 leaders of the nation's Protestant community.
In particular, Moon added, a "specific church is rejecting and obstructing the government's coronavirus-related guidelines," without mentioning the name of the church.
Moon was apparently referring to Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, a hotbed of the recent cluster infections sweeping through the greater Seoul area and spreading fast to other parts of the country.
Its pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, a firebrand right-wing pastor who has long openly criticized the Moon administration, and many followers ignored the health authorities' warnings and participated in a massive anti-government rally in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Aug. 15. Jun was among those who tested positive for the virus after the rally.
The number of COVID-19 patients associated with the church has reached 1,000, with nearly 300 others confirmed to be infected in connection with the demonstration, Moon noted.
"As a result, South Korea's antivirus fight, which has been exemplary for the world's antivirus fight, is facing a crisis at the moment, and the whole country is going through big difficulties," the president said in his opening remarks. "The people's lives are collapsing as well."
Church members should have apologized for that, but they are rather claiming a "conspiracy theory," while staying defiant of relevant regulations, he added.
Jun has argued that the virus had been intentionally brought into his church for a political reason.
"What's not understandable at all with common sense is occurring at some places in the name of the church," he said, adding that it is damaging the image of all South Korean churches.
The president requested the religious circles' support for the government's campaign to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
He stressed that worship and prayers can't protect the people from the virus, which is a matter of science and medical services.
The government has formally banned gatherings and all other activities by churches in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, except for non-contact worship services.
Church leaders apologized over recent infections reported at churches and agreed with Moon on the importance of taking precautionary measures and following the government's guidelines.
They also proposed setting up a joint organization to discuss ways to minimize infection risks while carrying out face-to-face worship, such as changing seating arrangements depending on the number of attendees.
But the church leaders stressed that banning face-to-face services is not a "lasting" measure in the longer term.
"The reality is that we cannot close church doors and cancel services without any measures, given that the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to last beyond weeks and months," said Kim Tae-young, who heads the United Christian Churches of Korea.
"The current measure of banning (services) at all churches is not lasting. ... It will be a burden for the government, and churches cannot agree with it."
Kim also asked the government not "to treat religious organizations, such as churches and temples, in the same way as businesses," stressing that "religion is a value that cannot be changed (even) for life for those who consider faith as their life."
Regarding the ongoing strike by doctors nationwide against the government's medical sector reform plans, Moon said their collective action is like "soldiers leaving the battleground in a wartime situation."
It is also tantamount to a "walkout by firefighters in the midst of the largest-ever blaze," he said.
For the government, though, there are not many options, he said, pledging that it would continue efforts for "sincere dialogue" with doctors on the basis of law and principles.
"I believe and expect that our medical community will never turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people attributable to the coronavirus," he said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
3
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' new single 'Dynamite' celebrates spirit of happiness, confidence in pandemic era
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says if not for him, U.S. would be at war with N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it approaches Jeju
-
5
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe