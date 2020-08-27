About two-thirds of SMEs suffer sales setbacks on virus: poll
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- More than two-thirds of South Korean small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have suffered setbacks in their sales following the coronavirus outbreak in February, a poll showed Thursday.
According to the nationwide survey of 1,000 SMEs with sales of 100 million won (US$84,300) or more, 77 percent of the respondents said their sales dipped since the COVID-19 outbreak from a year earlier.
Those companies reported an average decrease of 39.2 percent in sales over the cited period.
Another 22.4 percent replied that their sales were similar to those a year earlier, with only 0.6 percent reporting sales increases.
Of the companies that suffered drops, some 35 percent said their sales sank 50-70 percent during the period, with 12.2 percent replying that sales tumbled more than 70 percent.
Companies in the hospitality and restaurant sector were hit hardest with 95.2 percent reporting on-year sales declines, followed by 94.9 percent for education service providers.
Nearly 31 percent of the surveyed firms said what they need the most are loans from financial institutions, with 29.5 percent calling for tax cuts, according to the survey.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the first case of which was confirmed in late January, have pounded local companies by sending private consumption tumbling. So far, the disease has infected 18,265 South Koreans, with the country's death toll reaching 312.
(END)
