S. Korea ratchets up efforts to retore typhoon-hit farms

August 27, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will redouble efforts to help restore local farms hit hard by the season's eighth typhoon, Typhoon Bavi.

The combined size of farms ravaged by the typhoon was estimated at 513 hectares, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

A total of 162 hectares of fruit orchards was damaged, while 12 hectares of farms were flooded, it added.

The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea on the day.

This photo provided by a reader shows pears lying on the ground on Aug. 27, 2020, at a farm located in South Jeolla Province, after Typhoon Bavi swept through the country. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Typhoon advisories that had been issued across the country have all been lifted.

Power disruptions were reported at more than 1,600 houses in the southern region, including Jeju and South Chungcheong Province.

One fish farm in the coastal town of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, reported mass deaths of flatfish due to the disruption.

