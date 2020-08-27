Two USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. service member and a civilian contractor of the U.S. defense department tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea this week, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
The USFK service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government chartered flight from the United States on Sunday, and the contractor arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the U.S. on Aug. 24, according to the U.S. military.
Both tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine and have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pyeongtaek, it added.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"A thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 168. Of them, 144 individuals were confirmed upon their arrivals here.
USFK said it has not had an internal positive case since mid-April.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
Kim Jong-un partly delegated authority to sister: spy agency
-
2
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju
-
4
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it approaches Jeju