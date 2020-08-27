KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 85,300 DN 2,800
KISWire 14,200 DN 350
LotteFood 304,500 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 661,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 5,080 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 52,700 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 163,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 40,400 UP 2,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,700 DN 900
SsangyongCement 5,570 DN 150
KAL 17,750 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,330 DN 300
KCC 140,000 DN 2,000
LS 40,550 DN 750
SPC SAMLIP 60,300 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,300 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,070 DN 95
DB INSURANCE 44,500 DN 450
GS E&C 24,500 DN 650
SK Discovery 69,000 DN 1,800
SamsungElec 55,600 DN 800
KPIC 114,500 0
NHIS 9,040 DN 200
POSCO 188,500 DN 4,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 469,000 UP 12,500
GC Corp 267,000 DN 7,500
GS Retail 31,700 DN 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,160 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,360 DN 200
SKC 95,200 DN 1,800
CJ 82,300 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 38,350 DN 1,650
Hanwha 26,000 DN 500
LGInt 14,450 DN 300
DB HiTek 35,050 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 6,230 DN 200
SBC 9,610 DN 230
