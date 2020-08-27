KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 0
KiaMtr 42,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,950 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,000 DN 1,150
SK hynix 79,100 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,400 UP 2,450
Kogas 23,700 DN 700
Donga Socio Holdings 99,800 UP 700
Youngpoong 480,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 DN600
ORION Holdings 13,350 DN 300
Daesang 28,600 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,080 DN 60
HITEJINRO 37,000 DN 900
Yuhan 67,300 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 149,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 42,100 DN 100
DaelimInd 78,600 DN 2,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,600 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 30,000 DN 700
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 400
L&L 10,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,250 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,300 DN 1,050
Shinsegae 200,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 375,000 UP 16,000
SGBC 27,400 DN 700
Hyosung 66,600 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 90,200 DN 1,500
LOTTE 29,950 DN 300
Binggrae 57,600 DN 400
GCH Corp 26,600 DN 550
LotteChilsung 91,800 DN 2,100
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 UP 950
MERITZ SECU 3,250 DN 70
HtlShilla 69,900 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 56,700 DN 3,300
Ottogi 580,000 DN 11,000
SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 500
