KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 98,500 DN 1,500
IlyangPharm 80,700 UP 1,600
KSOE 87,100 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,850 UP 1,050
OCI 63,900 DN 4,800
LS ELECTRIC 53,500 DN 1,000
F&F 95,000 DN 2,800
KorZinc 400,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 DN 190
SYC 68,400 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 146,500 DN 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 UP 6,500
HMM 5,340 DN 240
HYUNDAI WIA 40,800 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 217,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,500 DN 800
S-Oil 57,400 DN 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 350
S-1 89,800 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 43,850 DN 150
Hanchem 164,500 UP 9,500
DWS 21,100 DN 550
UNID 46,700 DN 800
SKTelecom 245,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 56,000 DN 200
HyundaiElev 40,600 DN 1,300
NamhaeChem 8,050 DN 410
DAEKYO 4,100 UP 120
GKL 11,800 DN 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 DN 300
Hanon Systems 12,900 DN 300
SK 215,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO 20,400 DN 50
Handsome 30,300 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,900 DN 1,300
SamsungSecu 30,400 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 11,700 DN 400
COWAY 83,100 DN 900
