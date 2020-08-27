KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,255 DN 150
IBK 8,220 DN 130
DONGSUH 23,950 DN 100
BGF 4,070 DN 20
SamsungEng 11,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 3,405 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 17,800 UP 400
KT 23,800 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL137000 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,300 DN 900
KT&G 85,200 DN 200
DHICO 10,300 UP 300
LG Display 14,950 DN 400
Kangwonland 20,500 DN 500
NAVER 337,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 410,500 UP 18,500
NCsoft 863,000 UP 45,000
DSME 22,400 DN 550
DSINFRA 7,610 DN 160
DWEC 3,020 DN 110
Donga ST 93,200 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 418,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 176,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 28,000 DN 600
LGH&H 1,499,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 762,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 15,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,300 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,050 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,850 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 86,200 DN 1,700
Celltrion 304,500 DN 6,000
Huchems 18,000 DN 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,600 DN 2,000
