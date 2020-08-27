KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 60,100 DN 2,600
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 800
GS 32,850 DN 350
CJ CGV 21,150 DN 750
LIG Nex1 31,800 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 35,750 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 130,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,700 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,515 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 DN 1,500
LF 12,700 DN 450
FOOSUNG 7,720 DN 170
SK Innovation 155,500 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 22,900 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 36,950 DN 150
Hansae 14,700 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 56,100 DN 2,200
Youngone Corp 29,000 UP 350
KOLON IND 32,000 DN 350
HanmiPharm 304,000 DN 13,000
BNK Financial Group 5,200 DN 100
emart 114,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY291 50 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 72,100 DN 2,900
DoubleUGames 71,100 DN 900
CUCKOO 93,000 DN 1,100
COSMAX 103,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 28,750 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 11,000
INNOCEAN 53,200 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 26,350 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 DN 400
Netmarble 150,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232500 DN4000
ORION 143,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 123,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 402,000 DN 12,000
HDC-OP 20,800 DN 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,610 DN 190
