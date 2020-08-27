S. Korea extends temporary ban on stock short selling until March
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday that it has decided to extend a temporary ban on stock short selling for another six months in an apparent move to ease market jitters over a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus.
The Financial Services Commission said it made the decision by "taking into account market volatility" over the COVID-19 pandemic.
A six-month ban had been scheduled to end on Sept. 15, but the commission extended the ban on stock short selling until March 15.
The temporary ban marks the third of its kind in South Korea.
The country last prohibited short selling in 2011.
On Thursday, South Korea's benchmark stock index, the KOSPI, lost 1.05 percent to close at 2,344.45, ending a four-session winning streak as the daily new virus cases in the country spiked to a nearly six-month high.
